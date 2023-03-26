Seven Olive Ridley rescued by Coast Guard officers

March 26, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST

Seven Olive Ridley turtles were rescued by officers aboard Indian Coast Guard ship Vajra on Saturday.

The turtles were found entangled in a ghost net that was two metres deep net 40 km or 18 nautical miles from the coast of Thoothukudi. “Around four o’clock in the evening, during our routine patrol, we saw a cluster of floating thermocol which is indicative of ghost nets”, said Commandant Avtar Singh, Commanding Officer, ICGS Vajra.

The species has been designated endangered under Schedule 1 of the Indian Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and ghost nets are abandoned fishing nets.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the commandant, it took a team of eight and one hour to free all the turtles. The net, he said, weighed around 80 kg and had to be recovered using the ship’s crane and was then handed to the Thoothukudi municipality.

The area where the turtles were rescued falls under the Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park which was established in 1986.

ADVERTISEMENT