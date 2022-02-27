Seven new cases reported in Vellore

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 57,185 with 7 new cases reported on Sunday. While 55,936 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 86. The district’s death toll is 1,163.

In Ranipet district, 1 case was reported positive and the total stood at 53,897. In Tirupattur district, no new cases were reported on Sunday and the total number of positive cases stood at 35,717. In Tiruvannamalai district, the new cases were 4, taking the total number of cases to 66,771. Out of these, 66,013 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 74.