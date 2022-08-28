Seven-member gang robs cash, valuables from two youth in Chennai

The incident took place at Valasaravakkam on Saturday night

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
August 28, 2022 15:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Valasaravakkam police are searching for a gang of seven persons who robbed a costly watch, cash and a mobile by threatening the two youngsters with a knife on Saturday night. 

Police said the duo Sanjay and Advaith were returning home in a two-wheeler near Valasaravakkam when the vehicle stopped without any fuel. Even as they were walking with the vehicle, a gang of seven unidentified persons, who came in two-wheelers, robbed them of their cash, a watch and a mobile phone.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Based on the complaint, the Valasaravakkam police are on the lookout for the offenders. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app