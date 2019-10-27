Seven lakh travel in Deepavali special buses

Ahead of Deepavali, around seven lakh passengers have travelled from Chennai to other districts, in close to 10,000 buses operated by the government from October 24 to 26.

To help passengers get to their native places for the festival, a total of 21,586 buses were operated. Over 1.5 lakh passengers had made bookings in advance, and of this, 60,000 were from Chennai, and over 90,000 from other districts.

This has brought in a revenue of over ₹7 crore from the State-run transport corporation.

Buses were operated from CMBT, Madhavaram new bus stand, K.K. Nagar MTC bus stand, Arignar Anna bus stand, Tambaram-Sanatorium, Tambaram railway station bus stand, and Poonamallee municipal bus stand on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

To get back home

“Similarly, 13,000 buses have been arranged between October 27 and 30, for passengers from other districts to return to Chennai. A total of 8,000 buses will be operated from other districts,” said an official.

Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar had announced that passengers could call 9445014450 and 9445014436 for complaints and information pertaining to buses. “Seven buses were detained for overcharging passengers, and of this, two were seized,” said an official.