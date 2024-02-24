ADVERTISEMENT

Seven injured as van rams median in Teynampet

February 24, 2024 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Traffic Investigation Police, Pondy Bazaar, have registered a case and are investigating

The Hindu Bureau

Seven staffers of a private firm were injured when a van they were travelling in rammed a median on the road in Teynampet on Saturday. The police said 10 staffers of an information technology firm were travelling from Taramani in the van. While on Anna Salai, the driver lost control of his vehicle and rammed the median. Seven of the 10 passengers were injured. Passers-by rescued them, and they were taken to the Government Royapettah Hospital for treatment. The Traffic Investigation Police, Pondy Bazaar, have registered a case and are investigating.

