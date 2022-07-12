Seven, including juvenile, held for murder in Pallikaranai

The victim was killed in a drunken brawl

The victim was killed in a drunken brawl

The Pallikaranai police arrested seven persons, including a juvenile, for allegedly murdering a 35-year-old man from West Bengal in a drunken brawl on Sunday.

According to the police, the accused were identified as Bishal, 20, Amar Bhaskar, 21, Monda Baskar, 18, Konkan, 32, and three others, including the minor. All of them, including the victim Mahesh Toser, 35, hail from West Bengal and were working at a construction site near Pallikaranai.

Late on Sunday, Mahesh invited them to Pallikaranai. They were drinking together when an argument broke out between them. In a fit of rage, Mahesh attacked and abused the others. Enraged by this, Bishal and Amar, along with their friend Monda, attacked Mahesh with a wooden log and fled. People nearby rushed him to the Government Royapettah Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The police registered a case and arrested the seven people on Monday. The juvenile was sent to a government observation home while the other six were remanded in judicial custody.