Seven idols stolen from two temples in Pattabiram recovered within hours  

On seeing the police, the suspects abandoned the idols at the railway station and fled

On seeing the police, the suspects abandoned the idols at the railway station and fled

Seven idols, which were stolen from two temples in Pattabiram near here on Thursday night, were recovered within hours by the police.

Police said Mariappan, who has been maintaining the Muthumariamman Temple, went home on Thursday night after locking the premises. When he returned on Friday morning, he found the locks broken and four metal idols and a thali missing.

In another case, three idols were found stolen from a temple in Thandarai.

Pattabiram police took up investigation into both the cases and launched a search for the suspects.

The thieves, who were carrying the idols in a gunny bag, abandoned them and fled the spot on seeing the police at Pattabiram railway station.

The police handed over the idols to the temples from where they were lifted.