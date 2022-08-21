Seven history-sheeters arrested by Selaiyur police during vehicle checking drive

Representational image.

The Selaiyur police of the Tambaram police Commissionerate during a vehicle check near Santhosapuram community centre apprehended seven persons who came on two-wheelers and were trying to escape from the police team on Saturday evening.

Later during investigation the Selaiyur police found several criminal cases were pending against all the seven persons detained. The police also seized a country-made revolver, two knives, and ganja weighing nearly two kilograms.

The Selaiyur police identified the seven accused persons who were produced before the judicial magistrate as M. Hariprasad, P. Barathi, G. Yuvaraj, Keerthirajan, G. Viswanathan, Manikandan, and R. Nagaraj.