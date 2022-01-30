Chennai

Seven highway robbers arrested

A gang of seven robbers, which used to target the houses near national highways, has been arrested in Acharapakkam police station limits in Chengalpattu district.

On January 12, Jagannathan of Kadamalaiputhur, near Maduranthakam, lodged a complaint withthe police alleging that a masked gang entered his house at night and brandished knives at them. After tying them, the gang took away gold and silver articles from the house.

Three special teams were formed under Bharath, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Maduranthakam, to trace the suspects. The teams analysed30 criminals who had previous similar modus operandi.

The police arrested Kesavan, Prabu, Sasikumar, Mohammed Abdullah, Arul Murugan, Raja from Salem and Sathish Kumar from Kerala. The interrogation revealed that they were involved in similar offences in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The police recovered 12 sovereigns of gold, 10 mobile phones, knives, two-wheeler and a car from them.


