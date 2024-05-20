Seven held under Pocso Act for running commercial sex operation with minor girls in Chennai

The Immoral Traffic Prevention unit has arrested seven members of a family, including a teenager’s mother, in Valasaravakkam for running a commercial sex operation with minor girls in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a tip off, a special team of police personnel attached with the Immoral Traffic Prevention unit mounted a surveillance over the movement around a house on a street in Valasaravakkam. After ascertaining what was going on, the police conducted a raid and found young girls, who were studying Plus Two, being forced into commercial sex.

Police sources said seven persons- four women and three men including a mother of a minor girl, and her relatives who were actively involved in the offence - were arrested. Police also rescued two young girls from the premises. Those arrested were booked under the provisions of Immoral Traffic Prevention Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. They were remanded in judicial custody after being produced in a court. Two girls who were rescued from the house were sent to the Government Observation Home.

One of the women was running the racket for the last two years and her daughter was used to lure victims. Police seized mobile phones from the accused and were analysing call records to trace men who committed penetrative sexual assault on the girls, said sources.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.