GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Seven held under Pocso Act for running commercial sex operation with minor girls in Chennai

Police conducted a raid and found young girls, who were studying Plus Two, being forced into commercial sex

Updated - May 20, 2024 09:53 pm IST

Published - May 20, 2024 09:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Immoral Traffic Prevention unit has arrested seven members of a family, including a teenager’s mother, in Valasaravakkam for running a commercial sex operation with minor girls in the city. 

Following a tip off, a special team of police personnel attached with the Immoral Traffic Prevention unit mounted a surveillance over the movement around a house on a street in Valasaravakkam. After ascertaining what was going on, the police conducted a raid and found young girls, who were studying Plus Two, being forced into commercial sex. 

Police sources said seven persons- four women and three men including a mother of a minor girl, and her relatives who were actively involved in the offence - were arrested. Police also rescued two young girls from the premises. Those arrested were booked under the provisions of Immoral Traffic Prevention Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. They were remanded in judicial custody after being produced in a court. Two girls who were rescued from the house were sent to the Government Observation Home. 

One of the women was running the racket for the last two years and her daughter was used to lure victims. Police seized mobile phones from the accused and were analysing call records to trace men who committed penetrative sexual assault on the girls, said sources.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.