Seven held for robbery of ₹30 lakh from man in Chennai

The man, an employee of a private firm, had been taking the money in a bag to his office, when he was waylaid and robbed, police said

October 14, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai police on Saturday, arrested seven suspects who stole ₹30 lakh from the staff member of a private firm, at knife-point in Egmore, a week ago. A total of ₹16.26 lakh in cash and a two-wheeler, was recovered from them.

Police said K. Sakthivel, 43, who resides in Nerkundram, worked at a private company in Koyambedu. Last week, Sakthivel had collected ₹30 lakh from Broadway and was on his way to his office on his two-wheeler. When he was near St. Andrew’s Church on E.V.R. Road, six unidentified persons on three two-wheelers stopped him. They brandished a knife at him and threatened him. After taking away his bag of money, they fled the scene.

Based on a complaint filed by Sakthivel a few days later, a case was registered at the Egmore Police Station and an investigation was conducted. Police personnel, after examining the CCTV footage from the crime scene, managed to trace the suspects who were involved in the crime.

Police arrested seven suspects who have been identified as P. Pradeep Kumar alias Veedu Koluthi, 24, of Kelambakkam, S. Vijayababu, 28, of Perumbakkam, David alias Vinoth, 30 of Thousand Lights, Ilango alias Illa, 29 of Porur and three others.

During an interrogation, police found that five of the suspects, including Pradeep Kumar had already robbed ₹3 lakh from another individual, Balakrishnan near a petrol bunk in Egmore on September 25. Police have also launched a hunt to nab five suspects absconding in the two cases.

The arrested seven were produced in a court and remanded to judicial custody.

Chennai / theft & burglary / crime / police

