ADVERTISEMENT

Seven held for possession of narcotic drugs

Published - May 18, 2024 08:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Chennai City Police arrested seven persons on Friday for alleged possession of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. They had procured these for selling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the receipt of information, a police team led from Ramapuram police station apprehended five persons in Anandan Nagar in Ramapuram. The arrested men have been identified as G. Vasanthakumar, 23, of Kumbakonam; K. Hariharan, 24 and three others from Chennai. The police recovered 2,300 tapentadol tablets and four mobile phones from them.

Villivakkam Police arrested one Nithish Kumar, 22, of West Tambaram, who had allegedly possessed 900 pain relief tablets near the railway station. Similarly, one more suspect S.Balaji, 24, of Kodungaiyur, was arrested after he was found possessing methamphetamine.

Meanwhile, the Prohibition Enforcement Wing of Police, St. Thomas Mount arrested a 25-year-old youth, who has been identified as Simhachalam Chetti, 25, of Andhra Pradesh, near Corporation Ground, Trustpuram. Nine kilos of ganja was seized from him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US