Seven held for possession of narcotic drugs

Greater Chennai City Police arrested seven persons on Friday for alleged possession of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. They had procured these for selling.

Following the receipt of information, a police team led from Ramapuram police station apprehended five persons in Anandan Nagar in Ramapuram. The arrested men have been identified as G. Vasanthakumar, 23, of Kumbakonam; K. Hariharan, 24 and three others from Chennai. The police recovered 2,300 tapentadol tablets and four mobile phones from them.

Villivakkam Police arrested one Nithish Kumar, 22, of West Tambaram, who had allegedly possessed 900 pain relief tablets near the railway station. Similarly, one more suspect S.Balaji, 24, of Kodungaiyur, was arrested after he was found possessing methamphetamine.

Meanwhile, the Prohibition Enforcement Wing of Police, St. Thomas Mount arrested a 25-year-old youth, who has been identified as Simhachalam Chetti, 25, of Andhra Pradesh, near Corporation Ground, Trustpuram. Nine kilos of ganja was seized from him.