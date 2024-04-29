Seven held for murder of history-sheeter in Chennai

April 29, 2024 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai City Police have arrested seven suspects who allegedly murdered a history-sheeter in Tondiarpet last Friday.

Police said the victim M. Anand, alias ‘Lottai’ Anand, 29, who resided in Sivaji Nagar, Tondiarpet, was a history-sheeter with cases lodged against him at the R.K. Nagar police station. Anand was an autorickshaw driver. On Friday (April 26, 2024) night, when Anand came home after driving his autorickshaw for the day, around 11 persons barged into his house, attacked him with knives and fled.

When Anand’s wife, who had gone shopping, returned home, he was in critical condition. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared ‘brought dead’.

Based on a complaint filed by his wife, a case was registered at the R.K. Nagar police station. After an investigation, police arrested seven suspects including S. Karthik, 20 of Tondiarpet, Dhanasekar alias Dhanush, 20 of Kodungaiyur, Santhoshkumar alias Viswam, 23 of Old Washermenpet. Four knives were seized from them.

The investigation revealed that last January, two of the suspects, Karthik and Dhanasekhar, were arrested by the police after they stabbed Anand’s brother Suresh, who was also a history-sheeter. Later, the duo came out of the prison on bail, and along with their associates, murdered Anand.

All the arrested were remanded in judicial custody on Sunday, April 28, after being produced in a court.

