Seven held for attempt to grab land

The land at Thandalam was estimated to be worth more than ₹2 crore

The Land Grab Cell of the Central Crime Branch arrested seven persons, including three women, who attempted to grab a land located in Thandalam village in Sriperumbudur using forged documents.

A senior official of the CCB said Leelakumari was in possession of 33 cents of land at Thandalam which she proposed to maintain through a power agreement signed with Jaffer Sadiq Basha in 2015. However, Ms. Leelakumari cancelled the power agreement within a year as Mr. Basha did not act according to the agreement. The accused, with the help of a gang, forged the document and got the land registered in his name in Pammal Sub Registrar Office. The CCB arrested Sivamani of Kilpauk, Anbazhagan of Pattalam, Mohammed Afzar of Virugambakkam, Vembuli of MGR Nagar, Jayalakshmi of Shenoy Nagar, Usha Sakthivel of Virugambakkam and Sumathivel. The CCB police are in search of Jaffer Sadiq Basha.

The 33-cent land was worth more than ₹2 crore, the CCB official said.