Seven engineers arrested for beating young man to death in Chennai

December 20, 2022 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The young man, along with two of his friends, was trying to steal iron material from a construction site; one of the three managed to escape, while the third has been hospitalised with injuries; police are on the lookout for two more persons involved in the killing

The Hindu Bureau

They have been arrested along with a construction worker, for the killing | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Saidapet police have arrested eight persons, including seven engineers for an indiscriminate attack on a young man that resulted in his death, when he tried to steal iron material from the construction site of government quarters being built by private contractors, in Todd Hunter Nagar.

Police identified the victim as Shahin Sha Kadher, 23 from neighbouring Venkatapuram. On Monday night, Kadher, his friends Vinodh, 20 and Hemanathan, 20 went to the construction site. When they were allegedly stealing iron material lying there, the workers there saw them. They caught Kadher and Vinodh, while Hemanathan escaped. The duo was indiscriminately attacked by the workers and Hemanathan, who escaped, informed the family members of the two who were caught. 

On receiving the information, the family members came to the spot and rescued Kadher and Vinodh and took them to a hospital. However, the doctors, after examination of Kadher, declared that he was dead. 

On information, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Saidapet, Chiristin Jayasil and the Inspector of Police, Saidapet reached the spot and conducted an investigation after sending the body to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem. Vinodh was also admitted to the hospital for treatment for his injuries. 

Police said engineers Uma Maheshwaran, Jayaram, Thambiraj, four others and a construction worker Sivaprakasam have been arrested on charges of murder. Further investigations are on trace two more persons involved in the offence, said police.

