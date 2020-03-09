Seven city college students arrested after clash on Nelson Manickam Road

Motorists and pedestrians on Nelson Manickam Road were left terrified after a group of students from Pachaiyappa’s College attacked two students of Presidency College with sharp weapons on Friday.

The Choolaimedu police have arrested seven students in connection with the case.

According to police, Nehru is a third-year student of Presidency College.

On Friday evening, he was riding back to his house in Thirumangalam after college with his friend Balchander.

CCTV footage from the road showed the two stopping near the Nelson Manickam Road bus stop.

All of a sudden, a 10-member gang attacked them with sharp weapons.

Attacked with weapons

The two abandoned the bike and tried to escape. However, the gang caught Nehru, overpowered him, and attacked both of them with weapons.

The footage shows motorists and pedestrians terrified by the violence.

Some of them informed the police and the Choolaimedu police inspector T. Anand Babu rushed to the spot.

Nehru was rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College hospital.

Case registered

A case was registered under various sections of the IPC, including criminal intimidation, attempt to murder and rioting with sharp weapons.

On Saturday, the police arrested the main accused Karthik, 20, a student of Pachaiyappa’s college and six others, including a juvenile.

While the juvenile was sent to the government observation home, the others were remanded in judicial custody.

During investigation, the police found that the students of both the colleges travel on bus route 40A, between Avadi and Anna Square.

“Last week, Presidency College boys attacked those of Pachaiyappa’s College. This attack was in retaliation,” said a police officer.

Steps were being taken to curb such clashes, said the police officer.