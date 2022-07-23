Seven arrested in murder case

The accused allegedly murder a 32-year-old history sheeter in Ernavur

The Ennore police on Saturday arrested seven accused who were allegedly involved in the murder of a 32-year-old history sheeter.

The police identified the victim as Umar Basha alias Umar, 32, a resident of Tsunami Quarters in Ernavur. He had over 25 criminal cases against him for offences, including murders and attempt to murders.

At 7.15 p.m. on Friday, he was returning home on his bike after completing prayers in a mosque. A gang of four men waylaid and hacked him to death.

On information, the Ennore police personnel reached the spot and began investigation after sending the body to Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem. Investigation revealed that the deceased Umar had previous enmity with Manikandan and his friend Abdullah from Choolaimedu and had attempted on the life of Manikandan.

In retaliation, Manikandan and his associates hacked Umar to death. The police arrested seven persons, including Settu alias Manikandan, 32, Bharath alias Bharathkumar, 27, of Arumbakkam and five others. They were remanded in judicial custody.