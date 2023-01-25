HamberMenu
Seven arrested for murder

January 25, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Saidapet police on Wednesday secured seven persons, including a juvenile, for their alleged involvement in the murder of a juvenile. 

The police said the victim was a 17-year-old boy from Neruppu Medu and he along with his relative attended the 16th day ceremony of a friend’s death at Aadu Thotti Bridge, Saidapet, on Tuesday night.

At midnight, friends of the juvenile and Sakthivel and his associates had a quarrel over a song. Sakthivel and others brutally attacked and stabbed the boy and fled the spot. The boy’s relatives rushed him to a hospital in Saidapet where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Based on a complaint by the father of the victim, Saidapet police registered a case of murder. The police arrested six accused and apprehended a juvenile and seized three knives from them. A hunt has been launched to nab Sakthivel and another associate who are reported to be absconding.

