Seven arrested for murder of youth in Chennai

Police have arrested a gang of seven persons accused of murdering a 25-year-old young man and burying his body in the sands near the Fishing Harbour.

On Wednesday, the Fishing Harbour police received a message from the public informing them that the body of a young man was found partially buried in the sands. Police began an investigation after registering a case of suspicious death. The deceased was identified as Appunu alias Selvakumar of Thazhankuppam. He and his friends had allegedly assaulted Lokesh of Ennore a few days ago as the former had refused to give a them drilling machine for rent.

On the night of April 15, on the sands near Zero gate, Appunu and his friends were consuming alcohol. He reportedly told them that he would be surrendering before the police in connection with the assault. His stand infuriated his friends, who were under the influence of alcohol, and they hit him using beer bottles. They buried his body before fleeing from there, said police.

Last week police arrested Dinesh, 25, Nishanthan, 25, Muthamizh, 21, Sridhar, 27 and Vetrivel, 33. On Sunday, police arrested two more absconding accused M. Sathosh, 29 and Arjun, 27 of Thalankuppam. All of them were remanded in judicial custody.