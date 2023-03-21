Seven arrested and 146 kg of ganja seized in two days in and around Chennai

March 21, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

In two days, the police have arrested seven persons for the possession and sale of ganja at five different places in and around Chennai and recovered 146 kg of the contraband from them.

While conducting a routine vehicle check on Loop Road in Marina beach on Monday, a team of police personnel attached to the Pattinapakkam police station intercepted a speeding autorickshaw. They recovered 40 kg of ganja concealed in a gunny bag from the vehicle. The police arrested the driver, who was identified as K. Selvam, 55, of Kavangarai, Redhills. They said he had a history of ganja peddling and had a criminal case against him in the Sankar Nagar police station limits.

In another incident on the same day, the Prohibition and Enforcement Wing (PEW), Anna Nagar, nabbed Pandarakumar Babu, 25, from Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. The police said he was standing with a bag near the vegetable market in Koyambedu. When the bag was searched, they found 80 kg of ganja. He had smuggled it from Andhra Pradesh through a vegetable truck, the police said.

En route to Kerala

The PEW, Madhavaram, on Sunday arrested Mohammed Salman, 35, from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. He was caught transporting 8 kg of ganja to Kerala.

Following a tip-off, a team of police mounted surveillance near Moolakothalam signal on Sunday and intercepted three suspicious persons. As they were evasive when inquired, the police searched their belongings and recovered 21 kg of ganja. The police arrested Somaraj alias Babai, 37, Kandheri Sitibabu, 35, and Chinnasubbai, 55, of Visakhapatnam.

Similarly, the Mylapore police on Sunday arrested V. Praveen Kumar, 30, of Rajasthan, with 5.1 kg of ganja at the parking lot of the MRTS railway station.