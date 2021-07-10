Setting up of India hub at the Port of Antwerp pitched in virtual interaction

Luc Arnouts, vice-president, International Relations, Antwerp Port Authority, said such a hub would enable Indian exporters to make use of the facility, and emerge as reliable suppliers to their European customers.

Amid the current supply chain disruptions, a pitch was made for logistics service providers to explore the idea of setting up an India hub at the Port of Antwerp.

He was speaking at a virtual interaction titled ‘Translating the INDIA-EU Trade Enhancement and Connectivity Plan into Action’ organised in partnership with the Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Mr. Arnouts pointed out to the supply chain related disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as many were dependent on China and the container ship blocking incident in Suez Canal, among others.

As a result, he said supply chain managers were likely to adopt a ‘just in case’ approach as against ‘just in time’ strategy.

Elena Suarez, adviser, international relations, Business Europe, shared details of business importance of India for the EU.

Prerna Soni, vice-president, Invest India, highlighted various Indian government initiatives to strengthen trade and investment, and streamline logistics to make Indian exports globally competitive and attract foreign direct investment flows.