SETC to resume services on J.N. Salai, GST Road

The State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) will once again start operating its long distance buses through the Jawaharlal Nehru Salai and GST Road. The decision has been taken based on popular demand from commuters. The services would be re-routed from Friday.
In a release, SETC said that except for the Premium and Highway Rider buses, which would take the Maduravoyal Bypass Road, other long distance bus services would be re-routed through Vadapalani, Ashok Pillar, Alandur, Chromepet and Tambaram. The statement said the SETC operated the buses through Maduravoyal Bypass Road owing to the Metro Rail construction work in the city.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor