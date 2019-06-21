SETC to resume services on J.N. Salai, GST Road

The State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) will once again start operating its long distance buses through the Jawaharlal Nehru Salai and GST Road. The decision has been taken based on popular demand from commuters. The services would be re-routed from Friday.

In a release, SETC said that except for the Premium and Highway Rider buses, which would take the Maduravoyal Bypass Road, other long distance bus services would be re-routed through Vadapalani, Ashok Pillar, Alandur, Chromepet and Tambaram. The statement said the SETC operated the buses through Maduravoyal Bypass Road owing to the Metro Rail construction work in the city.