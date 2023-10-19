SETC to operate buses from Tamabaram and Poonamallee termini ahead of Ayudha Pooja

October 19, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State Express Transport Corporation (SETC), expecting a surge in passengers ahead of Ayudha Pooja, will operate express buses from Tambaram MEPZ and Poonamallee Bus Terminus. The SETC buses will be operated from the two termini to decongest Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G.R. Bus Terminus in Koyambedu.

In a press release, the SETC said buses would be operated in all three termini from Friday to Sunday, with buses bound for Tiruvannamalai, Vandavasi, Senji, Panruti, Vadalur, and Chidambaram via Tindivanam starting from Tambaram MEPZ and ones to Vellore, Arani, Arcot, Thirupathur, Kancheepuram, Hosur, and Tiruttani from Poonamallee Bus Terminus.

The Koyambedu bus terminus will be used to operate buses bound for Puducherry, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Velankanni, Tiruchi, Madurai, Tirunelveli, and other districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.