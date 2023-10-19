ADVERTISEMENT

SETC to operate buses from Tamabaram and Poonamallee termini ahead of Ayudha Pooja

October 19, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

According to a press release, the services will run from Friday to Sunday

The Hindu Bureau

This has been done to decongest Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G.R. Bus Terminus in Koyambedu. Photo: File | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

The State Express Transport Corporation (SETC), expecting a surge in passengers ahead of Ayudha Pooja, will operate express buses from Tambaram MEPZ and Poonamallee Bus Terminus. The SETC buses will be operated from the two termini to decongest Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G.R. Bus Terminus in Koyambedu.

In a press release, the SETC said buses would be operated in all three termini from Friday to Sunday, with buses bound for Tiruvannamalai, Vandavasi, Senji, Panruti, Vadalur, and Chidambaram via Tindivanam starting from Tambaram MEPZ and ones to Vellore, Arani, Arcot, Thirupathur, Kancheepuram, Hosur, and Tiruttani from Poonamallee Bus Terminus.

The Koyambedu bus terminus will be used to operate buses bound for Puducherry, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Velankanni, Tiruchi, Madurai, Tirunelveli, and other districts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US