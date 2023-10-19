HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SETC to operate buses from Tamabaram and Poonamallee termini ahead of Ayudha Pooja

According to a press release, the services will run from Friday to Sunday

October 19, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
This has been done to decongest Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G.R. Bus Terminus in Koyambedu. Photo: File

This has been done to decongest Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G.R. Bus Terminus in Koyambedu. Photo: File | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

The State Express Transport Corporation (SETC), expecting a surge in passengers ahead of Ayudha Pooja, will operate express buses from Tambaram MEPZ and Poonamallee Bus Terminus. The SETC buses will be operated from the two termini to decongest Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G.R. Bus Terminus in Koyambedu.

In a press release, the SETC said buses would be operated in all three termini from Friday to Sunday, with buses bound for Tiruvannamalai, Vandavasi, Senji, Panruti, Vadalur, and Chidambaram via Tindivanam starting from Tambaram MEPZ and ones to Vellore, Arani, Arcot, Thirupathur, Kancheepuram, Hosur, and Tiruttani from Poonamallee Bus Terminus.

The Koyambedu bus terminus will be used to operate buses bound for Puducherry, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Velankanni, Tiruchi, Madurai, Tirunelveli, and other districts.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.