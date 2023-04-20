SETC suspends conductor for disallowing a physically challenged cricketer from boarding a bus

April 20, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) has suspended the conductor who disallowed a physically challenged sportsperson from boarding a bus at the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Bus Terminus in Koyambedu on Tuesday night.

Confirming the suspension of the conductor, a senior official of the SETC said the conductor Raja attached to the Madurai depot has been suspended based on the direction of the Managing Director for bringing disrepute to the transport department by not allowing Sachin Siva, a physically challenged cricketer, from boarding the bus from Koyambedu to Madurai on Tuesday night.

He was suspended post an enquiry by senior officials after getting a complaint from Mr. Siva. The complainant alleged that he was not permitted to enter the bus by the conductor who claimed that his bus pass was not valid.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fiat to crew

The SETC officials have also issued a circular to the bus crew to behave properly as it is their foremost duty to carry all passengers without any hindrance.

The video of the conductor abusing and threatening Mr. Siva, who is seen explaining the emotional breakdown he underwent, went viral on the social media. He protested at the bus terminus on the night of the incident by standing in front of the SETC bus pointing out that the State government has made all physically challenged persons eligible to travel in all long-distance buses of the State Transport Corporation (STCs) except in air-conditioned buses. In the video, he points out that he was being disallowed from boarding the long-distance bus for the second time.

Mr. Siva was later accommodated in another bus and travelled to Madurai. He gave a written complaint to the depot manager at the Madurai bus terminus.