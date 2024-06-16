ADVERTISEMENT

SETC staff in critical condition after falling from terrace in Koyambedu

Updated - June 16, 2024 06:59 pm IST

Published - June 16, 2024 06:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

He is a native of Madurai who works as a driver-cum-conductor for the transport corporation

The Hindu Bureau

A 52-year-old driver injured his head after he fell from the terrace of the dormitory at the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G.R. Bus Terminus in Koyambedu on Saturday. He has been admitted to the Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital and is in critical condition.

The police said S. Manickam of Madurai worked as a driver-cum-conductor for the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC). He had driven a bus from Madurai to the Koyambedu bus terminus in the early hours of Saturday.

After resting in the dormitory, he went to the washroom. As no water came from the tap, he went to the terrace to check the overhead tank. He slipped while trying to pluck a fruit from a tree near the tank and fell. Hearing his cries for help, staff and passengers rushed him to the hospital. The CMBT police have filed a case and are investigating.

