SETC, MTC buses to begin operations from Kilambakkam bus terminus from Sunday, says Transport Minister

December 30, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday inaugurated the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus at Kilambakkam, which will act as the new gateway for passengers travelling to the State’s southern districts in government and omni buses.

The bus terminus, constructed at a cost of ₹393.74 crore, is expected to attract 1 lakh passengers daily, as 2,310 buses will be operated from the terminus every day eventually.

After the inauguration, Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar told reporters that State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) buses to southern districts will start operations from Kilambakkam on Sunday. The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) will also start operations at the new facility on the same day and will operate buses every five minutes to Koyambedu, every two minutes to Tambaram, and every three minutes to Guindy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After Pongal, buses of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) will also be operated from Kilambakkam. Some omni buses have already started operations at Kilambakkam, and after Pongal, all omni buses will be operated from here,” Mr. Sivasankar said, and added that the SETC buses plying the Bengaluru route and along East Coast Road would continue operating from Koyambedu.

P.K. Sekarbabu, Minister for Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, said a skywalk would be constructed for passengers at a cost of ₹140 crore. The work on the construction of the railway station would be taken up shortly, he said.

The announcement for the bus terminus was made in 2013. But tenders were called only in 2018. The work started on March 13, 2019. “The previous government completed only 30% of the project in 26 months. The remainder was completed in 28 months,” he said. An additional allocation of ₹90 crore has been sanctioned to develop new roads, construct drains and improve passenger amenities, he added.

‘Leading to development’

Residents, including women and children, gathered at the bus terminus after the inauguration. Prasath Kulothungan, a resident of an apartment opposite the terminus, said the project would lead to the development of the area. “Many information technology companies are located in the stretch. The new bus stand will improve connectivity. Senior citizens have demanded facilities to make it more accessible,” he added.

T.R. Baalu, Sriperumbudur MP, Ma. Subramanian, Health Minister, T.M. Anbarasan, Small Industries Minister, R. Priya, Chennai Mayor, K. Phanindra Reddy, Transport Secretary, C. Samayamoorthy, Housing and Urban Development Secretary, and Anshul Mishra, CMDA Member Secretary, were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.