SETC asked to pay ₹10.88 lakh compensation to kin of road accident victim

CHENNAI

20 June 2020 14:34 IST

The State Express Transport Corporation has been directed by the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal, Chennai to pay the compensation in a case related to the death of a 59-year-old five years ago

The Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal, Chennai has directed the State Express Transport Corporation Ltd (SETC) to pay a compensation of ₹10.88 lakh to the kin of a 59-year-old welder who died in a road accident five years ago.

According to the petition, on April 24, 2015, Varadarajan was riding a motorcycle on GST Road, Irumbuliyur Flyover, Chennai and at that time, an SETC Bus crashed against his motorcycle. In the accident, he sustained grievous injuries and died in hospital three days later, according to the petition filed by his family members, who alleged that the accident took place due to the rash and negligent driving of the bus driver.

Advertising

Advertising

In its response, the SETC denied the allegations.

Based on the FIR and other medical records, the Tribunal concluded that the accident had happened only due to the rash and negligent driving of the driver and the SETC being owner of the bus, has to pay the compensation.

It said the wife of the deceased and his unmarried son are allotted ₹4.35 lakh each of the total compensation, while his married daughter is allotted 20% or ₹2.18 lakh of the compensation.