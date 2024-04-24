Sessions on inflammatory bowel disease held

April 24, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

As a part of an international webinar series in gastroenterology, two scientific programmes on Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) were held on Wednesday.

Jonathan Leighton, president, American College of Gastroenterology, spoke on ‘How to Approach Refractory IBD - Best Principles’ and Vineet Ahuja, professor of gastroenterology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, spoke on ‘Crohn’s Disease - Which Drug When and Why?’. T. S. Chandrasekar, founder and chief gastroenterologist, MedIndia Hospitals and Academy, and Governor, American College of Gastroenterology, India region organised the webinar series.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.