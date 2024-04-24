ADVERTISEMENT

Sessions on inflammatory bowel disease held

April 24, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

As a part of an international webinar series in gastroenterology, two scientific programmes on Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) were held on Wednesday.

Jonathan Leighton, president, American College of Gastroenterology, spoke on ‘How to Approach Refractory IBD - Best Principles’ and Vineet Ahuja, professor of gastroenterology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, spoke on ‘Crohn’s Disease - Which Drug When and Why?’. T. S. Chandrasekar, founder and chief gastroenterologist, MedIndia Hospitals and Academy, and Governor, American College of Gastroenterology, India region organised the webinar series.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US