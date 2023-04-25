Sessions court dismisses bail plea of Kalakshetra faculty arrested for sexual harassment

April 25, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Principal Sessions Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of Hari Padman, a senior faculty of Kalakshetra foundation, who was arrested recently on a complaint of sexual harassment.

Hari Padman was arrested by the all-women police, Adyar, for offences punishable under Sections 354 A (Sexual Harassment) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 2002.

The allegation against him is that he sexually harassed and mentally tortured a female student who was studied in the institution in 2019. She had alleged that due to the harassment, she discontinued her studies in October 2019.

Filing a bail petition before the Principal Sessions Court, Hari Padman said the incident as narrated in the FIR never happened and only false allegations had been made against him to tarnish his reputation. After hearing both sides, Principal Sessions Judge S. Alli dismissed the bail petition.

The Judge noted that the investigation is at a preliminary stage and the complaints against the petitioner are to be thoroughly investigated. “Considering the nature of allegations said to have been committed by the petitioner (Hari Padman), stage of the investigation and also the short duration of incarceration, this court is not inclined to grant bail to the petitioner at present,” the judge said.

Another complaint

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women (SCW) has received a complaint from a former student and tutor of Kalakshetra against some staff of the institution, including a governing board member and a teacher, accusing him of sexual assault and transphobia.

The SWC chairperson confirmed the complaint and said action will be taken.