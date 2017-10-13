Services hit as strike by nurses of private hospitals continues

Nurses of several private hospitals in the city have struck work since Wednesday morning, demanding implementation of a salary recommendation made by a Central-level committee, following a Supreme Court direction. With dozens of residents hospitalised with fever and dengue, patient care has taken a hit.

The mother of a pre-term baby hospitalised with a lung infection at one of the hospitals where nurses are on strike said the situation has been extremely difficult. “There are only 3 nurses for 30 babies. There are patients here with dengue on ventilators and they are all affected. Doctors and parents are helping out, but some parents do not know how to handle very ill babies. The nurses that are working are supportive but the situation is difficult,” she said.

Some nurses have been sent in to work to cover emergencies and for ICU services at the hospitals, said Irulandi M., president of the Global Nurses Association of Tamil Nadu, which has called for the strike.

Another protesting nurse said nursing officers as well as nursing assistants were continuing to work. The nurses alleged that some managements had threatened to shut down hostels. On Wednesday night, representatives of the nurses and managements had met with the Labour Commissioner, said Mr. Irulandi. Following the meeting with the Labour Commissioner, a report has been sent to the State Health Secretary, an official said.