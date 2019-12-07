Service road in Poonamallee riddled with potholes

The spacious service lane under the bridge bordering Nazarathpet and Poonamallee near Poonamallee High Road is ridden with potholes. In addition the service road is not well-lit.

“The service lane is sandy and has huge potholes. At night, these potholes are not clearly visible. Due to this, there has been instances of accidents,” says S. Manoj, a resident of Poonamallee.

Further, lorries could be found parked along the lane as there are many mechanic workshops on the stretch. These vehicles are given a wash at the service lane

In the absence of LED street lights, speed-breakers, reflectors, signboards and regular police patrolling, the service lane is unsafe for motorists and pedestrians. Empty liquor bottles and water packets can be seen all over the stretch. In fact, Mangadu and Thiruverukadu police stations have got complaints of snatching cell phones and chain on the service lane. All this happens despite two police booths located on the lane.

Another issue that plagues the road is dumping of garbage. Stray animals including pigs, dogs and cattle feed on the garbage dumped along the service lane.

“Steps will be taken to relay the lane and it will be ensured that it’s space is not misused,” says a State Highways official.