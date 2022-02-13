Service lanes in Nolambur turn into dump

Garbage and debris dumped on the road making it tough for motorists

The land along the service lane, off the bypass in Nolambur, has turned into dump, making it tough for motorists to drive through the stretch.

Residents of Nolambur complained that garbage has been dumped along the service lanes. Motorists faced risk of fall into the open stormwater drains on the other side of the road in the stretch between Ambattur industrial estate and Maduravoyal.

Heaps of garbage are often set on fire causing pollution in the neighbouring residential colonies.

S. Swaminathan, secretary, JAMBA United Welfare Association (a federation of residents’ welfare associations in the locality), said industrial waste and debris are dumped along the service lane. Streetlights could get damaged as the garbage was frequently set on fire.

Moreover, the work on covering the open stormwater drains has been stopped abruptly. “We raised the issue with the Greater Chennai Corporation authorities who said that the area falls under the Adayalampattu panchayat and it has to be addressed by it,” he said.

Residents recalled that there was a proposal to allot space for a dump near Chembarambakkam for local bodies that did not have a dedicated site for garbage disposal. However, the proposal did not take off.

The National Highways Authority of India had completed the work to construct cement slabs to close the drains for a short distance where accidents occurred. A project was chalked out to cover the stormwater drain for a distance of 32.6 km along the bypass.

Maduravoyal MLA Karambakkam K. Ganapathy said nearly 100 to 150 lorry loads of garbage were removed from the service lanes in the past and taken to the Kodungaiyur dump. “The area falls under the Adayalampattu panchayat and I have discussed the issue with the Tiruvallur Collector. I will take steps to clear the garbage after the civic elections and find a permanent solution to the problem,” he said.

Moreover, the project to desilt and close the open drains is in tender stage and work woud be started soon, he added.