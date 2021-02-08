Service lane in Porur lined with garbage mounds

08 February 2021 12:22 IST

Drawn by the refuse, stray dogs and cattle scuttle across the lane, putting motorists in jeopardy

The service lane near the Porur toll plaza on Chennai Bypass Road seems to have been reduced to a redundancy. Unseemly pile-ups of waste are the most noticeable feature of this service lane

This section of the road witnesses heavy traffic round-the-clock.

With the waste piles-ups inviting stray dogs and cattle, motorists are sometimes caught unawares as these animals scuttle across the lane. So, the possibility of such accident is high.

Advertising

Advertising

Local traders and residents point out that most of the police personnel are found at the toll plaza, and no pair of eyes is ever focussed on the service lane.

Lack of surveillance encourages illegal dumping of garbage, especially at night, under the cover of darkness.

Residents have pointed out that much of the dumping happens near the new entrance created last year at Chennai Bypass to access the service lane, which leads to Samayapuram Main Road.

“The objective of having a new entrance was to ease the vehicular traffic near the toll-plaza. That is, motorists moving towards Porur junction can use the new entrance. However, as a trail of garbage is found along the road with strays roaming around it, people avoid the new entrance,” says K. Vasanth, a resident of Porur.

Every day, motorists from Tambaram, Porur, Thiruneermalai, Thiruverukadu, Poonamallee, Puzhal, Red Hills, use the Samayapuram Main Road to access the Chennai Bypass to reach various parts of the city and its outskirts.

A State Highways official says, “Necessary steps will be taken to check the practice of garbage dumping on the service lane, at the earliest.”