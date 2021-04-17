Service lane at Thirumangalam junction thrown open for traffic

Due to the delay in road-relaying work, it stayed out of bounds for motorists

At long last, the service lane under the flyover at Thirumangalam junction — towards CMBT — is open for traffic.

This development, which took place a few days ago, was long overdue. Months had elapsed since the water pipelines had been relaid at this service lane on Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Koyambedu.

Delay by the State Highways Department in relaying the opened-up section of the service lane was holding up the logical move.

Following this move, the alternative traffic arrangements were dismantled. So, 13th Main Road, Second Avenue Road and Fourth Avenue Road have gone back to being two-way roads. When one-way arrangements were in place, many motorists had to take a de-tour of around two kilometres while heading to their usual destinations.

The pipeline work by Chennai Metrowater began on August 31, 2020 to replace decades-old pipelines.

“Opening the service lane is a welcome move. However, the damaged service lane should be completely re-laid,” says S. Venketaramani, a social activist from Mogappair.

Areas like Shanthi Colony, Fourth Avenue, Second Avenue, Sixth Avenue and 13th and 14th Avenues are also being covered by the pipeline-laying work which is set to ensure water supply from the Kilpauk pumping station to tail-end areas including Z, Y and V in Anna Nagar.