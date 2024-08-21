ADVERTISEMENT

Service engineer found unconscious near sewage treatment plant in Chennai dies in hospital

Published - August 21, 2024 11:54 am IST - CHENNAI

S. Dineshkumar had gone to service the sewage treatment plant at an apartment complex in Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old service engineer was found unconscious near a sewage treatment plant in an apartment complex in Vanagaram, Chennai, on Tuesday (August 20, 2024). He later died in a hospital.

The Chennai City Police said S. Dineshkumar was a resident of Iyappan Nagar in Pallikaranai and was working at a sewage treatment plant in Taramani. On Tuesday, he was deputed to service a sewage treatment plant in a multi-storey apartment in Vanagaram.

Dineshkumar had finished the job and informed his office. However, finding that he had not returned, Tamin, an operator who was his colleague, went to look for him, only to find Dineshkumar lying unconscious near the plant.

The residents of the apartment complex rushed him to the KMC Hospital in a 108 Ambulance but he was unresponsive to treatment and died in the early hours of Wednesday (August 21, 2024).

The Maduravoyla Police have registered a case in the matter.

