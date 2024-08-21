GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Service engineer found unconscious near sewage treatment plant in Chennai dies in hospital

S. Dineshkumar had gone to service the sewage treatment plant at an apartment complex in Chennai

Published - August 21, 2024 11:54 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old service engineer was found unconscious near a sewage treatment plant in an apartment complex in Vanagaram, Chennai, on Tuesday (August 20, 2024). He later died in a hospital.

The Chennai City Police said S. Dineshkumar was a resident of Iyappan Nagar in Pallikaranai and was working at a sewage treatment plant in Taramani. On Tuesday, he was deputed to service a sewage treatment plant in a multi-storey apartment in Vanagaram.

Dineshkumar had finished the job and informed his office. However, finding that he had not returned, Tamin, an operator who was his colleague, went to look for him, only to find Dineshkumar lying unconscious near the plant.

The residents of the apartment complex rushed him to the KMC Hospital in a 108 Ambulance but he was unresponsive to treatment and died in the early hours of Wednesday (August 21, 2024).

The Maduravoyla Police have registered a case in the matter.

Related Topics

Chennai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.