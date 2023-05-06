Service doctors’ body calls reports on forced virginity tests an act of intimidation against government doctors

May 06, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association (SDPGA) said the banned two-finger test was not conducted on minor girls and called such reports an act of intimidation against government doctors who are witnesses in the case.

In a statement issued on Saturday, SDPGA’s president P. Saminathan said the police brought two minor girls, who were subject to child marriages in September 2022, to government hospitals in Chidambaram and Cuddalore for medical examinations. They were examined as per the existing protocols and certificates were issued on September 26.

Referring to news reports in certain media that the two-finger test was conducted during the examinations, he said this was objectionable as no such test was performed. Everything was done in accordance with the directives mentioned in the past by the Supreme Court, which banned two-finger tests, Mr. Saminathan added.

Government doctors of the State, especially obstetrician-gynaecologists, were given repeated online training for examination conducted on children under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act. Such news reports were a wrong representation of facts as the test was not done.

“SDPGA views it as an act of intimidation against government doctors who are witnesses in this case. SDPGA requests authorities to confirm such sensitive news before presenting it in the public domain,” the association’s statement said.