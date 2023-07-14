Service Doctors and Post Graduates’ Association raises issue of manpower shortage in government hospitals

July 14, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - CHENNAI

The Service Doctors and Post Graduates’ Association (SDPGA) has demanded the State government to increase the manpower of doctors, nurses and paramedics in government healthcare institutions according to Indian Public Health Standards and to create more posts according to the outpatient care and bed strength in all directorates.

In a statement, the association said the government was following the National Medical Commission (NMC) norms for faculty members in medical colleges. It was difficult to run patient care services in medical college hospitals through the prism of the NMC that sets minimum norms. Most of the medical colleges have bed strength two to three times the norms set by the NMC. But the manpower was not proportional and hence, patient care was affected.

In 2019, the implementation of Government Order 4(D) 2 decreased the existing lower level posts of tutors, residents and assistant professors. It also decreased the promotional level posts of associate professors and professors sanctioned in G.O. 354, complicating the issue of manpower, the association said.

In institutions under the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services, there was a shortage of manpower, including lack of hospital workers to issue outpatient tickets and trained staff nurses and operation theatre technicians to run operation theatres, while in the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, there were vacant posts of medical officers in many primary health centres, causing hardships in running 24-hour service by shift system.

