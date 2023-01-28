ADVERTISEMENT

Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association calls for streamlining DRP postings

January 28, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

With the District Residency Programme (DRP) all set to start for post graduates from February, the Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association has called for measures to streamline the process of postings.

The association president, P. Saminathan, requested the Director of Medical Education to conduct counselling for postings in DRP for service PGs based on seniority (date of joining service) and for non-service PGs based on their Tamil Nadu Medical Council number to streamline the process and avoid favouritism in the postings.

In addition, the association said that hostel accommodation should be provided for these DRP PGs as nearly 50% were women. In case, hostels were not available, the heads of institutions should arrange alternative and safe accommodation with funds specifically sanctioned for the purpose by the Directorate of Medical Education.

