HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association calls for streamlining DRP postings

January 28, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

With the District Residency Programme (DRP) all set to start for post graduates from February, the Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association has called for measures to streamline the process of postings.

The association president, P. Saminathan, requested the Director of Medical Education to conduct counselling for postings in DRP for service PGs based on seniority (date of joining service) and for non-service PGs based on their Tamil Nadu Medical Council number to streamline the process and avoid favouritism in the postings.

In addition, the association said that hostel accommodation should be provided for these DRP PGs as nearly 50% were women. In case, hostels were not available, the heads of institutions should arrange alternative and safe accommodation with funds specifically sanctioned for the purpose by the Directorate of Medical Education.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.