Serial rapist, who posed as a policeman, arrested in Chennai

CHENNAI

23 September 2020 15:36 IST

Police said the 37-year-old targeted couples, pretended to be a policeman, and then sexually assaulted the woman

Manali Police on Wednesday arrested a 37-year-old suspect who allegedly targeted several women and raped them after posing as a policeman.

The suspect has been identified as Pichaimani, of Rajasekaran Nagar, Tondiarpet. He owns five tanker lorries.

Police said on September 19, he spotted a woman with her male friend on an open ground in Vegetarian Nagar, Puzhal. Posing as a policeman, he questioned them and learnt that they were in an illicit relationship. He asked them to accompany him to a police station but said they would be let off the hook and he would not inform the lady’s husband if she had sexual relations with him.

He then took the woman to a secluded place on his bike and raped her, and took away ₹15,000 and a mobile phone from her. The woman lodged a complaint at the Manali Police station.

The police, after investigations, found that she was raped by the suspect in the presence of the man with whom she had an illicit relationship. Using the IMEI number of the mobile phone which was snatched from her, police traced the suspect near Madhavaram Milk Depot, and subjected him to an interrogation.

Police sources said the suspect targeted lovers or couples who were in illicit relationships. He reportedly told the police that he had sexually assaulted 50 women over the last five years. Sources said he had already been arrested in a harassment case in 2018.