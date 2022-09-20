Serial rapist, burglar sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 20, 2022 20:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

An Additional Mahila Court has convicted and sentenced a serial rapist and burglar to rigorous imprisonment of 10 years.

In 2017, the all-women police, Guindy, arrested M. Arivazhagan, 28, a native of Maduravalli in Krishnagiri district, for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman at knifepoint when he went to burgle her house. The police, who tracked down and arrested Arivazhagan for his involvement in several burglaries, learned that apart from indulging in burglary, he had also raped multiple women at knifepoint. He was tried for offences in connection with the case booked by the all-women police, Guindy.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The trial was conducted by special public prosecutor Aarathy Baskaran before the special court in Allikulam campus. At the end of the trial, the court convicted him and sentenced him to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment besides imposing a fine of ₹15,000.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app