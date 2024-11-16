ADVERTISEMENT

Serial burglar held for breaking into shop in T. Nagar

Updated - November 16, 2024 10:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

He has 12 theft cases against him

The Hindu Bureau

The Mambalam police have arrested a 27-year-old serial burglar who came out on bail recently and committed a break-in at a shop on New Boag Road in T. Nagar.

The police said G. Saravanan, 48, of Saidapet ran a scrap shop on New Boag Road. On Thursday morning, he found the shop broken into and ₹5,000 missing. He lodged a complaint with the police, who arrested M. Vinodh Kumar of Nemilichery after scrutinising closed-circuit television camera footage. Investigation revealed that Vinodh had been involved in several burglaries in Mambalam, Nungambakkam, Rajamangalam, and Ambattur, decamping with electronic gadgets, such as laptops, cash, and other valuables. He has 12 theft cases against him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US