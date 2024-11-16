 />
Serial burglar held for breaking into shop in T. Nagar

He has 12 theft cases against him

Updated - November 16, 2024 10:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Mambalam police have arrested a 27-year-old serial burglar who came out on bail recently and committed a break-in at a shop on New Boag Road in T. Nagar.

The police said G. Saravanan, 48, of Saidapet ran a scrap shop on New Boag Road. On Thursday morning, he found the shop broken into and ₹5,000 missing. He lodged a complaint with the police, who arrested M. Vinodh Kumar of Nemilichery after scrutinising closed-circuit television camera footage. Investigation revealed that Vinodh had been involved in several burglaries in Mambalam, Nungambakkam, Rajamangalam, and Ambattur, decamping with electronic gadgets, such as laptops, cash, and other valuables. He has 12 theft cases against him.

Published - November 16, 2024 10:50 pm IST

