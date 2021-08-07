Serial burglar arrested in Vadapalani

CHENNAI

07 August 2021 03:13 IST

A serial burglar, who came out from prison recently, has been arrested again by personnel from the Vadapalani police station.

Police identified the accused as M. Arivazhagan, a native of Mathur in Krishnagiri district, who had been arrested by personnel from the Velachery police station in 2017 for stealing a mobile phone from a software engineer. During the course of the investigation, the 29-year-old, an engineering graduate, had told the police that he had also raped several women at knife-point.

Again in 2018, personnel from the Ambattur Estate police station arrested him for indulging in burglaries and robberies in the police station limits. He was lodged in prison and came out of prison recently.

The police said on July 21, the suspect broke into a house at North Car Street in Vadapalani, and decamped with two sovereigns and cash. A similar theft was reported at Bhaktavatsalam Street also.

Personnel from the Vadapalani police station identified Arivazhagan with the help of CCTV camera footage. He was arrested again and remanded in judicial custody.