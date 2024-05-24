ADVERTISEMENT

Septuagenarian with two prosthetic cardiac valves undergoes double-valve replacement procedure in Chennai

Published - May 24, 2024 03:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 71-year-old patient with a complex history of cardiovascular issues has successfully undergone TRIC valve implantation, a procedure that involves placing two prosthetic valves in the heart, at Apollo Hospital, Chennai.

In addition to having comorbidities such as diabetes and hypertension, the patient already had two heart valve replacements. He presented with symptoms that significantly reduced his quality of life. With this procedure, the patient has four prosthetic valves in his cardiovascular system, which is the first such case in India, said a press release from the hospital.

As traditional surgery posed too great a risk due to his frail condition and multiple comorbidities, the team led by Refai Showkathali, senior interventional cardiology consultant, opted for the pinhole (minimally invasive) TRIC valve approach. “This innovative technique involves placing bioprosthetic valves in the major veins leading to the heart via small pinhole procedure in the groin, significantly reducing surgical risks and recovery time,” the release said.

“Compared to traditional open-heart surgery, the TRIC valve procedure allows for quicker recovery times and less discomfort, enabling patients to return to their daily activities much faster,” Dr. Showkathali was quoted saying.

Post-operative assessments showed substantial improvement in heart performance and a significant reduction in symptoms, the hospital added

