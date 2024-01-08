Septuagenarian treated for abnormally enlarged prostate

January 08, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 75-year-old man was treated for an abnormally enlarged prostate through Holmium Laser Enucleation of the Prostate (HoLEP), an urological procedure, at a private hospital.

According to a press release, the patient had co-morbidities, including diabetes, hypertension, and a three-year history of untreated Prostatomegaly (enlarged prostate), resulting in urinary retention problems. MRI Prostate revealed the severity of the condition, indicating a significantly enlarged volume of 212.9 cc, 10 times larger than normal.

A team of doctors of the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology performed the HoLEP procedure on him. In this, laser technology is utilised to remove the obstructive tissue. The patient was discharged within two days.

Arun Kumar B., managing director and senior consultant urologist at the hospital, said compared to the conventional procedure TURP, HoLEP offered the advantage of handling large prostate volumes greater than 100 cc in a single sitting, with reduced bleeding, fewer repeated procedures, shorter catheterisation times, and quicker recovery, the release said.

